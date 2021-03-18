NPFL 21: Nasarawa Utd Punish Dakkada To Regain Lead

Nasarawa United are back on top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table after a well-deserved 3-0 victory over Dakkada FC in Lafia.

Though tied on 27 points with Kwara United, Kano Pillars and Rangers, the Solid Miners regain the league’s leadership with a better goal difference.

Ikenna Offor scored the first goal from the spot and a brace from Silas Nwankwo, all in the first half, completed the mission for coach Bala Nikyu’s team who are now unbeaten in 3 matches.

In Jos, Plateau United beat Sunshine Stars 3-1 to add to the worries of Coach Gbenga Ogunbote, whose team has now gone nine matches without a win.

Oche Ochowechi, Ibrahim Mustapha and Uche Onwuasonaya were the goalscorers for coach Abdul Maikaba’s team while Kehinde Adeyemi scored a consolatory goal for the visitors in the 89th minute.

The victory takes Plateau United to ninth on the log while the defeat drops Sunshine Stars to 14th.

Katsina United and Rangers International FC complete today’s matchday 16 fixtures. At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the Changi Boys beat Rangers 2-0 to get their league campaign back on track.

An early goal by Rasheed Ahmed and a late one by Joseph Atule delivered maximum points for Katsina United and took them off the drop zone.

On Wednesday, Akwa United beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0 to record their 7th win of the season while Kano Pillars put the resignation of coach Emmanuel Soccoia behind them with a 2-0 win over Kwara United.

Rivers United bounced back with a 2-0 over MFM FC. That result sent the Lagos team to the relegation zone, 17th on the log with 17th points from 15 matches.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Matchday 16 Results

Wednesday

Akwa United 1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0

Rivers United 2 MFM FC 0

Adamawa United 1 Abia Warriors 1

Kano Pillars 2 Kwara United 0

Heartland FC 2 Wikki Tourists 0

Warri Wolves 0 Jigawa Golden Stars 0

Thursday

Nasarawa United 3 Dakkada FC 0

Plateau United 3 Sunshine Stars 1

Katsina United 2 Rangers Int’l 0