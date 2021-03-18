Police Kill Two Bandits, Recover Five AK-47 Rifles, Other Weapons In Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna state have killed two suspected bandits during an operation in the Lere local government area of the state.

The Bandits according to a statement by the spokesman of Kaduna Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, were planning to launch a deadly attack on Saminaka town in Lere local government when the combined team of Police Tactical Squad and Operation Yaki swooped on them through credible intelligence information.

However, the bandits who were well-armed and upon sensing the arrival of the Operatives immediately started shooting sporadically in different directions. This resulted in a fierce exchange of fire between them and the Police Operatives of which the firepower and operational sagacity of the Police succeeded in neutralizing two of them, while others with bullet wounds escaped into the forest abandoning their operational weapons.

The PPRO also disclosed that several dangerous weapons including five

Five AK-47 rifles, One G-3 rifle, Seventeen AK-47 rifle magazines, 1,658 Rounds of 7.62 x 39mm and AK-47 live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.