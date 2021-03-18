Tackling Insecurity: IGP Accuses States Of Inadequate Cooperation

As the country battles to tackle the series of security challenges confronting it, the nation’s police chief Mohammed Adamu has accused state governments of not providing the necessary support in tackling the menace.

Mr. Adamu expressed this feeling today in Abuja at a meeting between the secretary to the government of the federation and secretaries to state governments.

The IGP noted that the Federal Government has developed strategies to deal with some of the security issues like kidnapping and banditry, and the support of the state government will go along way in achieving the desired results.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos In July

Meanwhile, representatives of the state government at the meeting bluntly rejected the accusation from the IGP, and in turn, they accused the police of not responding on time to crime alerts.

They insisted there is a trust deficit between the police, the government, and the people.