FG Remains Resolute In Tackling Abductions Of Schoolchildren, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the scourge of schoolchildren’s abductions despite the attacks on educational institutions in the country.

He stated this on Friday while receiving the National Working Group of the Supporting Advancement of Gender Equity Initiative at the State House in Abuja.

“Despite the spike of incidence of the abduction of school children and other security challenges, this government remains resolute in his pursuit of a just and credible society devoid of inequalities and promotion of the rule of law,” Buhari said.

“Let me assure you all that we remain committed to working with groups such as yours to address these challenges.

“As a leader of the government governing party, I will lend my voice to the amendment of the party constitution, which is ongoing now. And is the entry point for effective and meaningful participation of women in elective offices. Once again, thank you for your efforts and support to women.”

The President underscored a zero-tolerance towards gender-based violence in the country, directing the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen to immediately inaugurate an inter-ministerial gender-based violence management committee, to address all forms of violence against women and children.

While renewing Nigeria’s commitment to raising the bar for women’s representation at all levels, locally and internationally, President Buhari equally voiced concerns over increasing out-of-school children in the country.

Among those physically in attendance is ex-President of Malawi, Joyce Banda; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Women Affairs, Paulin Tallen; ex-President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani (who attended virtually); Emir of Keffi; Entertainer Tuface Idibia, amidst other senior government officials.

President Buhari asks Ministers of Justice and women affairs to work with the National Assembly to ensure implementation of 35percent affirmative action as constitutional and electoral reform processes are ongoing.