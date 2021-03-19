Advertisement

Nigeria Records No New COVID-19 Death For Second Time In A Week

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated March 19, 2021
A file photo of a health official helping his colleague with his PPE.

 

The fight against coronavirus in Nigeria appears to be yielding the desired result as authorities step up efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

As the vaccination exercise rolls out in various states, the country recorded no new death from the disease for the second time in a week.

This comes four days after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said no new fatality was reported.

In an early-morning tweet on Friday, the agency stated that the total number of deaths from the pandemic was 2,027, since Nigeria reported its first case in late February 2020.

It, however, noted that 137 new cases were reported on Thursday from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new infections reported, Lagos had 41, Imo reported 20, Ogun confirmed 14, FCT recorded 10, Kebbi reported 11, and Rivers had 10 more cases.

Others are Akwa Ibom – eight, Plateau – four, Ebonyi – three, Kaduna – three, Kano – three, Osun – three, Oyo – two, Ekiti – one, Gombe – one, and Nasarawa – one.

 

According to the NCDC which is responsible for managing disease outbreaks in the country, Nigeria has confirmed a total of 161,409 cases, while 146,890 infected patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the agency said.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos57,16429256,446426
FCT19,5133,66615,691156
Plateau9,006758,87457
Kaduna8,8381188,65565
Rivers6,8521596,59598
Oyo6,8215126,193116
Edo4,8641544,518192
Ogun4,5912274,31549
Kano3,881253,747109
Ondo3,1299742,09461
Kwara3,0492892,70555
Delta2,5977821,74471
Osun2,503962,35552
Nasarawa2,3151,92937313
Enugu2,2213271,86529
Katsina2,082182,03034
Gombe2,02551,97644
Ebonyi1,97681,93632
Anambra1,909641,82619
Akwa Ibom1,7324711,24714
Abia1,644311,59221
Imo1,639681,53536
Bauchi1,4821981,26717
Borno1,324861,20038
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger92849441717
Taraba9102486422
Ekiti8576578111
Bayelsa8324176526
Sokoto770174128
Jigawa501548016
Kebbi4383239214
Cross River3571332717
Yobe293252599
Zamfara23122218
Kogi5032


More on Headlines

NSCIA Will Not Force Anyone To Take AstraZeneca Vaccine, Says Sultan

Tanzania Swears In Samia Suluhu As First Female President

Tackling Insecurity: IGP Accuses States Of Inadequate Cooperation

$890m Health Grant To Nigeria: Buhari Demands Periodic Performance Reports From Ministries

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV