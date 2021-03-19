NJC Recommends Appointment Of 28 Judges, Issues Strict Warning To Two Jurists

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 26 judges across the federation.

In a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Soji Oye, the council also issued a strict warning to two judges.

According to the statement, the NJC took the decisions after a meeting held on March 17-18 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94 th Meeting held on 17 to 18 March 2021, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States twenty-six (26) successful candidates for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal and Heads of Court in Nigeria,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: FG Remains Resolute In Tackling Abductions Of Schoolchildren, Says Buhari

“Council decided to issue strong warning letters to Hon. Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M. A. Savage of the Lagos State High Court.

“Hon. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watch list of the Council for his failure to deliver judgement within the Constitutional period of 90 days and Hon. Justice Savage was reprimanded for not being in charge of his Court.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: