Officer Shot Dead As Gunmen Attack, Burn Police Patrol Van In Anambra

A police officer died of gunshot injuries on Thursday, following an attack on a police patrol team at Okacha Junction in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state confirmed the incident, adding that another officer also sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

Tochukwu Ikenga said further that the gunmen numbering over 20 came in a Sienna vehicle, opened fire on the officers, killed one, and injured two others as well as burnt a patrol vehicle.

READ ALSO: Police Kill Two Bandits, Recover Five AK-47 Rifles, Other Weapons In Kaduna

The Police spokesman added that the gun battle lasted for about 30 minutes before reinforcement from the State Police Command forced the hoodlums to flee.

The spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, visited the scene of the incident and ordered an investigation into the attack.

He maintained that those behind the attack would be brought to justice.