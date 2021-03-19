Police Bust Bandits’ Hideout, Arrest Suspected Ritualist In Taraba

Police in Taraba State have taken the fight against insecurity to a bandits’ hideout, arresting four of them while a suspected ritualist was apprehended elsewhere.

The arrested suspects are part of bandits who have been terrorising some parts of Taraba by kidnapping residents, said a senior police officer, Adenirun Kunle.

Kunle, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in the state, paraded the suspects on Thursday in Jalingo.

He explained that the suspects were arrested following a thorough and credible intelligence gathering by detectives attached to different Divisional Police Headquarters across the state.

“We have spread our dragnets and we are not in any way relenting; it is quite notable that kidnapping and banditry in recent times have become a menace in the state and the country at large,” the DCP said.

He added, “As a result of the security measures put in place by the state command, notable achievements have been recorded which has hitherto reduced the crime rate in the state.

“On 15/03/2021 at about 08:00hrs, through credible information, a combined team of policemen and vigilante group, led by the Divisional Police officer (DPO) Bali, stormed kidnappers’ hideout along Donga-Takum Road.

“During the successful operation, the operational team arrested one Aiki Rubuchi ‘m’ 20-year-old and Adamu Haruna ‘m 19-year-old of Bali LGA and Takum LGA respectively and recovered three locally-made SMG rifle with two magazines, one locally made pistol, and five rounds of 9mm live ammunition.”

Carton Of Beer, Cigarette For Ransom?

Kunle noted that in connection to the crime, two other suspects – Mohammed Adamu and Mohammed Isa – collected from their victim’s family as ransom, money, carton of beer, cigarette, and recharge cards worth over four million naira.

He also paraded a suspected ritualist for culpable homicide, as well as two suspects who were alleged to have planned to kidnap three businessmen, but the attack was foiled.

“On 5/02/2021 at about 1400hrs, one Mohammed Bello and Usman Mohammed both of Futuk town in Alkalari LGA of Bauchi State, being Arabic teachers, while in Didanga Village in Karim-Lamido LGA, reported at Didango Police station that they came to the village with one Abdullahi Bello, a 14-year-old boy who was an Arabic pupil

“They later discovered that the boy was missing and while searching for him, on 10/02/2021 at about 1130hrs, the corpse of Abdullahi Bello was found in the bush with the head cut off,” the police officer disclose.

He also said through intelligence gathering and diligent investigation, one Samaila Ahmed was arrested and voluntarily confessed that he lured the late teenager to a bush path where he cut off and covered the body with sand.

According to Kunle, the suspect was arrested while trying to get whom to buy the deceased’s severed head.