Suspects Who Collected Beer, Recharge Cards, Others As Ransom Arrested In Taraba

The police have arrested two persons – Mohammed Adamu and Mohammed Isa – alleged to be collaborating with suspected bandits in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria.

Adamu and Isa were said to have collected cartons of beer, cigarette, and recharge cards worth over four million naira from the family of their victim.

They were paraded along with their collaborators on Thursday by Adenirun Kunle, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department in the state.

“On 15/03/2021 at about 08:00hrs, through credible information, a combined team of policemen and vigilante group, led by the Divisional Police officer (DPO) Bali, stormed kidnappers’ hideout along Donga-Takum Road,” the DCP said in a statement.

He added, “During the successful operation, the operational team arrested one Aiki Rubuchi ‘m’ 20-year-old and Adamu Haruna ‘m 19-year-old of Bali LGA and Takum LGA respectively and recovered three locally-made SMG rifle with two magazines, one locally made pistol, and five rounds of 9mm live ammunition.”

One Yerima Haruna was also paraded for impersonating a former lawmaker, Senator Joel Ikenya, to defraud some prominent persons in the North.

Some of the suspect’s victims included a former lawmaker from Adamawa South senatorial district, Senator Yaro Binos, as well as the Emir of Old Muri Emirate, Abdullahi Chiroma.

Kunle noted that the suspect was arrested following a complaint to the Commissioner of Police in Taraba by Senator Ikenya.

“Operatives of the bureau swung into action, one Yerima Haruna, 43-year-old of Lau LGA in Taraba, was arrested in connection with the crime and he voluntarily confessed.

“Meanwhile, one Alhaji Yusuf and Mansur are still at large and investigation is still in progress,” he added.

The police officer said the suspects would be charged to court after diligent investigation and unravelling of all facts against them.

He also called for more cooperation from the residents by providing useful information that would assist the police in tackling criminal activities in Taraba State.