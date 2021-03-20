Adegboruwa Asks Lagos Police Boss To Order Release Of Detained American Lady

A legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) has asked the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to order the immediate release of a detained American lady, Kari Ann R’ouke.

She was said to have been arrested on February 9 and detained indefinitely over the death of her partner.

R’ouke, an American nurse approached the Federal High Court, Lagos, over her ‘unlawful and indefinite detention by the Nigerian Police Force.

But in a statement issued on Saturday, the legal practitioner raised the alarm concerning the worsening health of an American national in police custody.

Adegboruwa said expectations were high that the US citizen would be released from custody on Friday, having fulfilled all her bail conditions and the acceptance of her surety.

“Kari Ann has been in police custody since March 9, 2021, at SCID, Panti, Yaba, where she has lost about 23 pounds and suffered bouts of malaria and dysentery. She has a delicate health condition of severe anaemia, for which she is due for comprehensive medical treatment in America,” the statement partly read.

“On March 19, 2021, responsible sureties visited the SCID in Yaba, to sign all documents for the expected release of Kari Ann, with her lawyers, who all spent hours at the police department till late in the night, when they were later informed to go. Upon the execution and perfection of the bail papers, Kari Ann was told to pack her belongings which she did, only to be told later on to go back into custody.

“It is on this basis that the eminent lawyer has appealed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to use his good offices to direct the immediate release of Kari Ann, so that she can attend to her health urgently.

“Autopsy report into the death has consistently shown that he died of cardiac trauma and heart related conditions and that Kari Ann is not in any way connected with the death or suspected of any foul play in any manner whatsoever.”

The senior lawyer expressed concern that the police authorities were keeping Kari Ann in perpetual custody for well over one month without any charge before any court of law.

He noted this period of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is not safe for any one of Kari Ann’s age with her underlying condition to be kept in police custody for an indefinite period of time.

Adegboruw also urged the police to respect the rule of law and the liberty and freedom of Kari Ann, as she is presumed innocent under the law.