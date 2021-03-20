FG To Provide Legal Aid To Nigerian Lady Wrongfully Jailed In Cote D’Ivore

The Federal Government has said it is making efforts in securing the release of a Nigerian lady, Itunu Babalola, who was was handed a ten-year jail term in Cote d’Ivoire.

In a statement issued on Friday, the government, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said it would take up the case and get justice for the 23-year-old victim.

NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Charge d’Affaire of the Nigerian Mission in Côte d’Ivoire, Mr Mohammed Gana, sent officials of the mission to Bondoukou, a city eight hours outside Abidjan when the case was brought to his attention.

“Plans are underway to engage the services of a legal luminary to prove the innocence of Itunu Babalola at the Court of Appeal after the accused had spent two years out of a 10-year jail term for an offence she did not commit,” the statement issued by NIDCOM’s spokesman, Gabriel Odu, partly read.

READ ALSO: More Information Needed To Justify Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation, Says Fayemi

“Reports indicate that the new prosecutor assigned to the case has given assurances of a fair and unbiased review and retrial of the case to secure the release of Babalola.”

According to NIDCOM, reports indicated that the former prosecutor, in collaboration with the police, allegedly twisted the case and accused Babalola of human trafficking, hence, her conviction for 20 years which was reduced to 10 years.

The victim, an indigene of Oyo State, was said to have been living in Bondoukou, Cote d’ivoire, for a long time and got into trouble when she reported the burglary of her house to the police.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: