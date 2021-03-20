Leeds United Legend Peter Lorimer Dies At 74

Peter Lorimer, Leeds United’s record goalscorer and a key player in the great side managed by Don Revie, has died aged 74, the club announced on Saturday.

The Scotland international midfielder known as ‘Hotshot Lorimer’ scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds over two spells spanning 23 years.

Along with the likes of compatriot Billy Bremner and Norman Hunter they won two league titles (1968-69, 1973-74) and the 1972 FA Cup.

“It is with great sadness, Leeds United has learned of the passing of club legend Peter Lorimer this morning at the age of 74 following a long-term illness,” read a club statement.

“With the ability to put fear into the opposing goalkeeper with his fierce striking of the ball, Peter famously earned the nicknames ‘Hot Shot’ and ‘Lasher’ from supporters.”

