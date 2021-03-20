Lekki Toll Gate: Five Months After, Nigerians Demand Answers

Five months after operatives of the Nigerian Army stormed the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos and opened fire on the peaceful #EndSARS protesters, Nigerians are demanding answers.

The protesters who were demanding an end to police brutality and good governance in the country had converged at the toll gate before being shot by armed security personnel on October 20, 2020.

Several are feared killed, while many others sustained gunshot wounds.

Following the incident, the National Economic Council (NEC) which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chairs, had unanimously agreed to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to address the cases of victims of police brutality and compensate their families.

The panel was inaugurated by state governors across the country with members given a six-month period to function and forward its recommendations to the state governments.

However Nigerians seem not to be pleased that five months after the nation experienced what could be termed as a ‘Black Tuesday’, the authorities are yet to fish out the security operatives who shot at the innocent protesters.

In addition, they are demanding answers as to who ordered the shootings as well as the arraignment and prosecution of the military personnel.

On Saturday, Channels Television observed that the #LekkiMassacre was trending on Twitter.

One of the social media users, SAMSON OF AFRICA, lamented that 150 days have gone by with the perpetrators of the Lekki massacre yet to be arrested.

“150 days gone and yet the perpetrators of #LekkiMassacre has not been arrested. Who ordered the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20th October 2020?” he questioned.

Another user with the name, Dr Olufunmilayo, is asking that justice be meted out on the killers of some Nigerians identified as Jimoh, Ifeoma, Ayomide, Chijioke, Tina, Kolade, Joy, Richard, Ismaila, and other victims of police brutality.

One other user with the name Boss Lady, used the opportunity to eulogise the fallen heroes, calling for justice be meted out on their killers.

“5 months gone already and they are yet to tell us who ordered the shootings at lekki toll gate… Rip to our hero’s,” she said.