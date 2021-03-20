Tambuwal Takes First Jab Of AstraZeneca Vaccine In Sokoto

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has called on residents in the state to make themselves available for the vaccination of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to protect themselves against COVID-19.

He made the call shortly after taking the first shot of the vaccine at the Sokoto state government house, joining a growing list of State Governors who have publicly backed the vaccination process.

He said evidence across the world has shown that the efficacy of the vaccine far outweighed the risk and therefore people should ensure they get vaccinated to keep themselves safe.

The state deputy governor Manir Mohammed Dan’Iya, and the Chief of staff Government, Mukhtar Magori, and other officials of the government house were also vaccinated.

Governor Tambuwal last year went into isolation after coming in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

However, he later tested negative for the virus.