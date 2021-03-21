Juventus’ Title Hopes Dealt Major Blow With Defeat To Lowly Benevento

Juventus’s hopes of winning a 10th consecutive Serie A title took a major blow on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat against lowly Benevento.

Argentine forward Adolfo Gaich scored the only goal after 69 minutes following a bad backpass from Juventus midfielder Arthur.

Andrea Pirlo’s side stay third, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan whose match against Sassuolo was postponed because of a Covid outbreak among the league leaders.

It was the fourth league defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, who have 11 games left to play this season.

AFP