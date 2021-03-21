Obiano Reads Riot Act To Criminals, Bans Tinted Glasses, Touting In Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has read the riot act to criminals following the recent attacks on police and naval formations in the state.

In a state broadcast on Sunday in Akwa, he noted that another incident was foiled by security operatives and the security agencies have been directed to resist such attacks going forward.

According to the governor, any attack on security operatives in the state is an attack on the entirety of the people and it is time for all security agencies, the vigilante services, and all task forces to rise in the defence of the state.

As part of efforts to check the recent trend of security challenges in the state, he declared that fitted tinted glasses on vehicles, as well as covered plate numbers, would no longer be allowed on all roads within Anambra.

Governor Obiano stated that the security agencies would be conducting special and strategic operations aimed at neutralising the emerging threats to the collective safety of the people.

He also ordered a clampdown on all cultists and their activities, saying the state government would no longer tolerate violence in the name of cultism.

The governor appealed to the youths to shun cultism and embrace meaningful lifestyles, adding that the government would no longer tolerate touting in whatever guise, especially in Onitsha.

He, therefore, directed the security agencies to arrest anybody hanging on the road with sticks and molesting innocent residents.

Governor Obiano also briefed on the recent killing of a suspected cultist, as well as the kidnap and murder of the President-General of Omor Community in Ayamelum Local Govt Area of the state.

Read the full text of the governor’s address below: