Amotekun Corps Arrest 100 Cows In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps have arrested one hundred cows for flouting the open grazing law of the State.

The cows were caught grazing along the busy Akure/Ilesa highway.

The herdsmen were said to have taken to their heels upon sighting the operatives of the Amotekun Corps, abandoning their cows.

Commander of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the arrest to Channels Television noting that the arrest was part of efforts in enforcing the directives of the State government that the streets and forest reserves be rid of unregistered herdsmen.

Adeleye explained further that the cows were intercepted and arrested at the boundary between Osun and Ondo States, adding that it took his men about 30 kilometres walk to control the cows to the corps’ headquarters in Akure, the State capital.

“Our men controlled the cows to the headquarters of our office which was about 30 kilometers from the point they were intercepted.

“We should take note that our men are in all the 18 local government areas and we are on 24 hours patrol. We arrived at the scene promptly,” Adeleye said.

He noted that some kidnappers use illegal cattle grazing as a ploy to waylay and kidnap innocent residents of the state.