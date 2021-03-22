Cross River NLC Threatens Industrial Action Over Abducted Chairman

The Cross River chapter of the National Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on industrial action over their abducted chairman, Ben Ukpepi.

Ukpepi was kidnapped on Sunday at his residence in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

It was the second time Comrade Ukpekpi would be kidnapped in front of his house after the first incident in December 2019.

But addressing reporters on Monday, the body issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to secure the victim’s release.

NLC Vice Chairman, Lawrence Achuta expressed displeasure over the Chairman’s abduction which is the twice in 15 months.

He stated that if the abducted chairman remains in captive after 24 hours, the organised labour will be forced to withdraw services across the state.

The body also urged the state government and other security agencies to live up to responsibilities of securing lives and property as enshrined in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.