Fire Guts Katsina Central Market

An early morning Monday fire outbreak has destroyed shops numbering over 100 at the famous Katsina Central Market.

An eyewitness and one of the shop owners, Kaseem Abubakar told Channels Television that items worth millions of naira were lost in the inferno.

Abubakar said items destroyed in his shop include provisions, foodstuffs in large quantities, and books.

According to the trader, the fire started from the Unity Bank located in heart of the market at about 7:30 a.m., and it further spread to other stalls.

Another trader in the market who simply identified himself as Saheed attributed the fire to the gas cylinders sold in one of the shops.

The trader said further that a loud noise like that of an explosion was heard when the fire started.

As at the time of filing this report, combined men the Federal and State Fire Services were seen making effort to bring the inferno to a halt while many traders and onlookers are busy trying to save whatever is left behind in their stalls.