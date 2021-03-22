Kaduna Security: Bandits Kill Fulani Leader In Kajuru LG

Bandits have killed one Lawal Musa, the leader of the Fulani community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Fulani leader, popularly known as Alhaji Maijama’a, was assassinated by armed men on Sunday night at Doka, a community in Kajuru.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, who is the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday.

He noted that Lawal was on a motorcycle with his elder brother, Gide Musa, when the bandits opened fire on them.

While Gide escaped with gunshot injuries, the assailants got hold of Lawal and hacked him to death right before his family.

Aruwan said the late Fulani leader worked closely with other community leaders towards the success of peace-building efforts in the area.

According to him, this led to the re-opening of the Doka weekly market, peaceful resumption of activities at abandoned places of worship, as well as the resumption of grazing and farming in the Doka general area.

The commissioner noted that the late Fulani community leader has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

He added that Gide has also been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Elsewhere, parents of the 39 students kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government and security agencies to facilitate the release of their children from the custody of their abductors to enable them to begin the process of rehabilitation.

The students were recently abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The aggrieved parents who staged a peaceful protest on Monday, near the college, were concerned about the safety of the innocent children.

They wondered why their children were yet to regain freedom, saying their continuous stay in the custody of the bandits could be more dangerous.