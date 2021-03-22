What Nigeria Is Doing To Avoid Third Wave Of COVID-19 – Health Minister

The Federal Government has highlighted some of the measures it is taking to ensure Nigeria does not slip into a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As some countries in Europe experience a fresh wave of infections, Dr Osagie Ehanire says the country will continue to sustain its testing rate to identify, isolate, and treat positive cases.

Ehanire, who is the Minister of Health, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

As a member of the PTF, he noted that the government would continue to work towards better outcomes of cases.

He explained that this would be achieved by critically reviewing all the areas that would lead to the better management of infections while focusing on the evolving nature of the virus and the disease.

The minister who was not physically present at the briefing noted that the government has ensured continuous interface with the case managers at various isolation and treatment centres.

He added that the country has seen a reduction in the number of confirmed daily cases despite sustaining its testing rate.

As of Monday morning, Nigeria has tested 1,727,467 samples and confirmed 161,737 cases out of which 2,030 people have lost the battle to the disease.

More Vaccines Received

On the vaccine rollout, Ehanire revealed that the government has received additional 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine donated by a private firm.

The first shipment of 3,924,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on March 2 via an Emirates airplane from India.

Three days later, Nigeria commenced the exercise with the vaccination of four frontline healthcare workers in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors, as well as members of the Federal Executive Council, are among those who have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Read the full text of the minister’s remarks at the briefing below: