Again, Zamfara Governor Secures Release Of Four Victims

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has again secured the release of four kidnap victims without ransom.

The victims who had been in captivity for 49 days said they were abducted in Boko community of Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Among them is a District Head and a serving Councillor in Zurmi Local government area of the state

This comes barely three weeks after the state government facilitatade the release of 10 abducted residents of the state.

It is however not clear whether a ransom was paid to the bandits before the victims were released.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Announces Release Of 10 Abducted Victims

On March 9, the state government through the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, announced that the victims who had been in captivity for over three months and two weeks abducted in the Gwaram community of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

Among them are three men, including the father of one of the abducted Jangebe School Girls, four women and three children.

Dauran, said they were rescued without ransom through the peace initiative of the state government.

He explained that the state government will continue with the peace dialogue, noting it is paving way for lasting peace in the state.