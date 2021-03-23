Bandits Kill Four, Injure Three In Fresh Kaduna Attack

At least three persons have been killed after bandits attacked Ungwan Lalle village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is according to a report submitted to the Kaduna State Government by the security agencies.

According to the state Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

He explained that the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

The commissioner stated that the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed three of the locals.

In another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported that gunmen attacked Niima Clinic in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area, late on Monday night, killing one staff of the clinic was killed, and injuring three others.