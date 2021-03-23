Man Arrested In Ondo For Killing Wife

Ondo State Police Command has apprehended a middle aged man identified as Gbenro for allegedly killing his wife in Ondo city, Ondo State.

It was gathered that the Gbenro strangulated the victim named Wayeṣọla to death while she was asleep at their residence on Salvation Army street, Odojomu Area of the town early in the morning yesterday.

The five year old daughter of the couple who was said to have witnessed the wicked act alerted the neighbours.

It was gathered that the neighbours then called the deceased’s brother on phone, and on arrival, the brother locked the Suspect and the deceased in the room, to prevent the Suspect from escaping, and proceeded to report the case at the police station.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Tee- Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

He revealed that the Suspect has been transferred from Ondo to Akure, the state capital where further investigation on the incident is ongoing at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).