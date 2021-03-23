Nigeria Reports 131 COVID-19 Cases, No New Death

A total of 131 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the agency responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in the country noted that the new cases were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new infections, Lagos had 64, Rivers confirmed 12, Kaduna reported 11, Plateau recorded nine, Jigawa confirmed eight, Bayelsa recorded six, and Ondo had five.

While the trio of Ebonyi, FCT, and Osun reported four more cases respectively, one infection was confirmed each in Borno, Kano, Ogun, and Oyo States.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria to 161,868 confirmed.

No new fatality was reported as the nation’s toll from the disease stood at 2,030, while the number of those who have been successfully treated and discharged rose to 148,125.

Avoiding A Third Wave

Before the latest update on the pandemic was released, Nigerian authorities had hinted at measures being taken to prevent a third wave of the pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, gave the hint on Monday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

As some countries in Europe experience a fresh wave of infections, he said Nigeria would continue to sustain its testing rate to identify, isolate, and treat positive cases.

As a member of the PTF, he noted that the government would continue to work towards better outcomes of cases.

He explained that this would be achieved by critically reviewing all the areas that would lead to the better management of infections while focusing on the evolving nature of the virus and the disease.

The minister who was not physically present at the briefing noted that the government has ensured continuous interface with the case managers at various isolation and treatment centres.

He added that the country has seen a reduction in the number of confirmed daily cases despite sustaining its testing rate.