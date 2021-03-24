Alleged Rift Between Buhari And Tinubu, Handiwork Of Cynics – Presidency

The Presidency has stated categorically that there is no rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and his strong ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement on Wednesday by Mr. Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the president stated that the two leaders have a very strong commitment to the All Progressives Congress, APC towards bringing Change, adding that this is a commitment they have made to the Nigerian people.

According to Mr. Shehu, recent reports of a rift between the two leaders of the party are false; the handiwork of some media mischief-makers.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Announces ₦50m Donation For Victims Of Katsina Market Fire

“It is quite unfortunate that certain sections of the media feed on birthing controversies, providing a nexus for naysayers who work behind the scenes planting such stories which are absolutely false.

“This administration is aware of pessimists and cynics who willfully spread misinformation to create doubts in the minds of the people about the relationship between its leaders and whether the party will remain intact or not.

“There is no doubt that the President and the party are focused on development, peace and security, restructuring of the economy, and war against corruption in the country and will not be diverted to anything else. This desperate attempt to fool the people will not succeed,” the president’s spokesman noted.

Mr. Shehu stated that to President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains one of the most respected political leaders in the country who has stuck to his principles in the face of all adversities. Adding that the political stalwart was instrumental to the formation, growth, and development of the APC into a formidable political party and the political alliance is waxing even stronger.

According to the president’s special aide, if the Asiwaju is not a frequent face in the Aso Rock Villa, it is on account of the fact that he is not a cabinet member of the present government.

He stressed that the fact that Tinubu is not everyday around the Villa does not make him less of a friend to the President and this administration.