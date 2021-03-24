BREAKING: Senate Confirms Nababa’s Appointment As CG Nigerian Correctional Service

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Haliru Nababa as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

This was announced in a Tweet by the Nigeria Senate. “The Nomination of Haliru Nababa is CONFIRMED as Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service,” the tweet read.

Nababa was confirmed following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior which screened him under the Chairmanship of Senator Kashim Shettima.

In his presentation, Senator Kashim Shettima said the Committee found the nominee suitable for the position, and no petition was received against him.

“The Nominee possesses the educational qualification for the position; the nominee is not affiliated to any political party, the nominee is within the age bracket for the recommendation,” Senator Shettima told the House.

This motion was seconded by Senator Abba Moro.

The President’s letter seeking Nababa’s confirmation was also read at plenary then by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.