EFCC Secures Seven Convictions In Abeokuta, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, secured seven convictions before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The convicts are: Oshoboke Sasaeniyan Joseph, Disu Faruk Timileyin,Lawal Emmanuel Olajide,Oyebanji Olabisi Oluwafemi, Adeleke kehinde Abdulhafeez, Adebola Adedare Temitope and Opeyemi Adedamola.

They were convicted for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to section 22(2) (b) (i) and (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 and sentenced to various jail terms.

They all pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of impersonation separately filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

Their ‘guilty’ plea was part of the plea bargain agreement with the Commission.

After taking their pleas, prosecution counsel Oyelakin Oyediran and Shamsuddeen Bashir prayed the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Abubakar thereafter convicted and sentenced Adeleke to four months with an option of N100,000(One Hundred Thousand Naira)fine; Oshoboke, Oyebanji, Adebola, and Lawal to three months in prison with an option of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine each and Disu, three months with an option of fine of N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira).

The court also ordered the convicts to restitute their victims in the following sums: Adeleke -$700 (Seven Hundred United States Dollars); Oshoboke – $2,000 (Two thousand United States Dollars); Oyebanji – $287 (Two Hundred and Eighty-Seven US Dollars); Disu – $2,830 (Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Thirty United Dollars) and Adebola – N2, 813,749:00 (Two Million Eight Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty-Nine Naira).

Similarly, Justice Bayo Taiwo of Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan also convicted and sentenced one Opeyemi Adedamola (a.k.a James Marion), to three months of community service. Adedamola was found guilty of a lone count charge of impersonation.

The offense is contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

He was ordered to restitute the sum of $700 USD (Seven Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim.

The convicts are to forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.