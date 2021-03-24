Kaduna Security: Troops Destroy Bandits Camps, Kill Two In Chikun LGA

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) and One Division of the Nigerian Army have neutralized two bandits in the Buruku general area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Several other bandits also escaped with life-threatening injuries during the ongoing operations against armed bandits covering five local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the troops conducted search-and-rescue operations around the Buruku forest, precisely in Rima village, where contact with bandits was made around Buruku village.

He says that the troops engaged the bandits in a gun battle after which two of the criminals were neutralized while several bandit camps were also cleared and destroyed during the operation.