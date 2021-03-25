Advertisement

2021 AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria All Set For Benin Match 

Updated March 25, 2021
Nigeria are currently top of their group. Photo: [email protected] State Government.

 

Nigeria will travel by boat for this weekend’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Benin after players raised concerns over the poor road network linking the neighbouring countries.

“It will be the best way to go there,” said Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

“Last Saturday, I made the trip and we were flying on the water. It was so quick and calm.”

The trip by sea takes around an hour.

Nigeria, who have called up as many as 20 overseas-based stars, will set sail for the capital Porto-Novo on Friday morning.

The three-time African champions lead Group L with eight points from four matches, while Benin are second on seven points.

Sierra Leone have three points and Lesotho bottom of the standings with two points with the top two teams advancing to the Nations Cup in Cameroon in January.

