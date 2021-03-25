Advertisement

Comoros Reach Africa Cup Of Nations Finals For First Time

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2021

 

Comoros reached the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time despite being held 0-0 at home by Togo on Thursday in a matchday five qualifier.

The team from the island state have nine points from five matches and are guaranteed one of two Group G places at the 2021 tournament in Cameroon, with Egypt or Kenya filling the other.

Kenya host record seven-time African champions Egypt in Nairobi at 1900 local time (1600 GMT) and must win to retain a slim chance of becoming the other qualifiers.

READ ALSO: EU Regulator Calls In Experts Over AstraZeneca Jab

The Comorans rely heavily on players born abroad to parents from the southeast African nation that has three main islands and a population approaching 900,00.

Only three starters against Togo are with top-flight clubs in Europe while one, forward Ahmed Mogni, plays for a French amateur side.

Comoros are the eighth qualifiers for the Cup of Nations after defending champions Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and hosts Cameroon.

AFP



More on Sports

COVID-19: Biden Announces Goal Of 200m Vaccine Doses In First 100 Days

AFCON: Burkina Faso, Guinea Qualify, Four-Goal Ethiopia Crush Madagascar

2021 AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria All Set For Benin Match 

Liverpool’s Salah Set To Play In Tokyo Olympics

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV