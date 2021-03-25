Advertisement

COVID-19: Biden Announces Goal Of 200m Vaccine Doses In First 100 Days

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2021
Nurse Eunice Lee prepares to give an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine to a health care worker at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, California on December 16, 2020. (Photo by Brian van der Brug / POOL / AFP)

 

President Joe Biden on Thursday launched a new goal of administering 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States within his first 100 days in office, double his original pledge.

“Today I’m setting a second goal, and that is, we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people’s arms,” Biden told reporters in his first press conference since taking office on January 20.

“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal,” he added. “But no other country in the world has even come close — not even close — to what we are doing, and I believe we can do it.”

