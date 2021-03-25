COVID-19: Biden Announces Goal Of 200m Vaccine Doses In First 100 Days

President Joe Biden on Thursday launched a new goal of administering 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States within his first 100 days in office, double his original pledge.

“Today I’m setting a second goal, and that is, we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people’s arms,” Biden told reporters in his first press conference since taking office on January 20.

“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal,” he added. “But no other country in the world has even come close — not even close — to what we are doing, and I believe we can do it.”

Details soon…