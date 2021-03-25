Kaduna Abduction: We Want Govt To Negotiate, Not Use Force On Bandits – Parents

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A parent of two of the abducted students of Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, says he and other parents want the government to negotiate with the bandits and not use force to secure the release of the students.

Sani Friday, who is also representative of the affected parents, disclosed this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

He said the parents demand action from the state and Federal government rather than the long silence they have been witnessing.

“We want the government to do something. They are not negotiating; they have not put up any machinery for the release of the students.

“The best way we want the government to go about this is to first of all negotiate. If they want to put up security measures, it should be after this,” Friday said.

The parent expressed fear over the plan of the government to use force to rescue the victims. According to Friday, this could be disastrous.

“One of the fears we have is that if the government feels that they can use force to bring out these children it will be a disastrous move because these bandits are well equipped and may decide to eliminate the children if they discover that the government wants to use force on them,” he added.

The students were abducted from their hostels on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at about 11:00 pm, by gunmen who stormed the college dressed in military uniform.

Meanwhile, families, students, and lecturers of the 39 students have embarked on a peaceful rally and prayers for the victims.

Exactly two weeks after the abduction the students are yet to be released a situation which the affected families are worried about.

The rally and prayers are held within the college premises at Afaka, Kaduna State.

The parents, students, and staff first visit the mosque where some students and their staff led the prayer.

They later moved to the College Chapel and prayed for the safe return of the students.