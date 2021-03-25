Advertisement

Liverpool’s Salah Set To Play In Tokyo Olympics

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2021
File photo: Egypt’s Mohamed Salah vies for the ball against Congo’s Tobias Badila during their World Cup 2018 Africa qualifying match between Egypt and Congo at the Borg el-Arab stadium in Alexandria on October 8, 2017. TAREK ABDEL HAMID / AFP

 

 

Egypt coach Shawky Gharib told AFP on Thursday that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was ready to add significant weight behind the country’s quest for a first-ever Olympic football medal in Tokyo.

“I have made it public that I’d like to have him on board in our Olympic campaign and he hasn’t refused, which means he also wants to play with us,” Gharib, the celebrated former Egyptian player turned manager, said.

“Salah’s participation in the Olympics is endorsed by the state, represented by the Sports Ministry and the Egyptian Football Association, in our concerted effort to garner an Olympic medal in football for the first time,” he added.

He said the “three-way” decision will be up to Salah, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Gharib himself.

READ ALSOInjured Pepe Out Of Portugal World Cup Qualifiers

Despite Liverpool’s stuttering title defence, Salah is still this season’s joint English Premier League top-scorer alongside Harry Kane on 17, with a tally of 25 goals in all competitions.

File photo: (L-R) Egypt’s Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Tarek Hamed, Essam El-Hadary, Mohamed Salah, Saleh Gomaa, Ahmed Fathy, Mohamed Elneny, Hassan Ahmed, Ramadan Sobhi, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy pose for a team picture during their World Cup 2018 Africa qualifying match between Egypt and Congo at the Borg el-Arab stadium in Alexandria on October 8, 2017. Mohamed El-Shahed / AFP

 

“Salah, as one of the three best players internationally, will lift the Pharoahs to a whole new level in the Olympics,” Gharib said.

“His presence with us will make a huge difference,” he added, likening Salah to Neymar who helped Brazil clinch their first football gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

AFP



More on Sports

COVID-19: Biden Announces Goal Of 200m Vaccine Doses In First 100 Days

AFCON: Burkina Faso, Guinea Qualify, Four-Goal Ethiopia Crush Madagascar

2021 AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria All Set For Benin Match 

New Premier League Season To Begin On August 14

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV