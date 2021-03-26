[AFCON Qualifier] ‘We Move’: Super Eagles Depart For Benin Match By Boat

The Super Eagles have departed for Benin Republic where they are billed to face the Squirrels in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday.

A tweet on the team’s handle on Friday morning showed photos of the players and officials leaving their hotel in Lagos State to Benin Republic.

The Nigerian team will travel by boat for the game, months after they played their last match in the AFCON qualifier.

Gernot Rohr’s men are top of Group L standing after four games in which they have amassed eight points with their neigbours trailing them by just a point.

The three-time African champions had defeated Benin 2-1 in the reverse fixture of the match played in Nigeria back in November 2019.

Goals from Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu cancelled out Stephane Sessegnon’s opener to hand Nigeria all three points at stake at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.