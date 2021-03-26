Advertisement

Army Releases List Of Successful Candidates For Short Service Combatant Course

Channels Television  
Updated March 26, 2021
File Photo of the Nigerian Army logo.

 

A list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 has been released by the Nigerian Army.

Those who made it through have been asked to report for officer cadet training at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, on Tuesday, 6 April, 2021.

According to Major General GAT Ochigbano, Military Secretary (Army), the candidates who fail to report by the latest 6pm on Wednesday, 7 April 2021, will forfeit their positions and be replaced by candidates on the Reserve List.

Below is a full list of shortlisted candidates:

 



