Buhari Meets New Chairman Of NDLEA, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the new Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (retd).

The President on Friday received the former military governor of Lagos State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the meeting were yet to be released, however, it is assumed that the audience was not unconnected to the war against drug abuse in the country.

After meeting with Marwa, President Buhari held a separate audience with Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

The two held a closed-door session, however, it is yet to be disclosed what the leaders talked about.