Buhari Revived Nigeria’s Decayed Infrastructure In Five Years, Says Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has embarked on the rehabilitation of decayed infrastructure in the last five years.

He stated this in Calabar during the 34 convocation lecture of the University of Calabar where he was the guest lecturer.

Amaechi, who is also the former Rivers State Governor, asked Nigerians to support the current administration for its efforts in national survival.

“The Buhari administration has embarked on massive rehabilitation of our decayed national infrastructure in the last five years,” he said.

“Throughout the federation, major highways are being rehabilitated and new ones built. Critical bridges are being built to link major ethnic-economic nerve centres.”

The Minister also reiterated President Buhari’s commitment to revamping the nation’s agricultural sector, noting that dams and irrigation works are being undertaken to improve the availability of water to farms to aid food production.

Speaking on the railway, Amaechi revealed that President Buhari inherited a contract of over $10 billion to construct the rail project.

While noting that the project would terminate at Calabar, he assured the people of the state that the work would commence before the end of the year.

He added, “The President inherited a contract of $11.1 billion to construct a railway from Lagos to terminate at Calabar. So just wait, before the end of this year if you don’t see contractors solve the problem of your road.”

The Minister also called on Nigerians to support President Buhari for his efforts in national cohesion and unity.