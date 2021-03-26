Advertisement

Buhari Meets Former Head Of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar Behind Closed-Doors

Channels Television  
Updated March 26, 2021

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd).

The President on Friday received the past leader at the State House.

As at the time of filing this report, the two were still having a closed-door session.

Earlier today, the president in a separate audience met with Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Mohammed Buba Marwa.

Full details regarding the outcomes of both meetings are still being expected.

