Military Seeks To End Inter-Agency Rivalry As JTF Commanders Report Directly To CDS

Commanders of all ongoing joint task forces and joint operations will now report directly to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, while such operations have been directly subordinated to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

This follows the decision of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Navy to subordinate themselves to the DHQ, in a bid to end inter-agency rivalry within the military.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated this on Friday in Makurdi while on his maiden tour of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) in Benue State.

He believes that just as it is obtainable in military organisations worldwide, the DHQ is responsible for the command and control of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and the new development is the new line the service chiefs have all agreed to tow as part of efforts to end the various security challenges in the country.

“When we say we are members of the AFN, we mean the three services represent a single entity.

“When we accept the fact that we the members of the AFN constitute a united entity, the need for rivalry will not arise,” the air chief was quoted as saying in a statement by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

Insubordination And Indiscipline

He also spoke of his administration’s resolve to revert to the military tradition of adherence to seniority and hierarchy in the appointment of officers to head command posts.

Amao stated that situations, where subordinate officers were given command appointments ahead of their seniors, do not mean well for the system, saying such have bred insubordination and indiscipline.

He added that there would be no sacred cows when it comes to discipline, saying those found wanting would be punished as ascribed in the Armed Forces Act.

The air chief also spoke about the impending arrival of some platforms purchased for the NAF to Makurdi and urged personnel to support the 131 Engineering Group, being the hub of some of the platforms, as well as make the foreign technicians feel at home.

Amao disclosed that the platforms, when fully operational, would be deployed immediately to the theatres of operations and should hopefully be the game changers in all DHQ led operations across the country.

He hinted that efforts were underway to improve the combat efficiency of the NAF and other services to an appreciable level, noting that such efforts have the support of the President.

The air chief gave an assurance that non-promotion of NAF personnel due to inability to attend courses that should enable their upgrading would be given special consideration, as soon as they meet the criteria set for the promotion.

On post-service housing schemes, he condemned the situation where personnel were compelled and put under financial duress just to meet up with initial deposits for the houses.

The visit, which had the Chiefs of Training and Operations, Logistics, Air Intelligence, and Aircraft Engineering in attendance, saw Amao tour various units within the TAC.