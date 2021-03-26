One-Day Lagos Governor Asks Students To Look Beyond Challenges, Stay Focused

A one-day governor of Lagos State, Eniola Ajala, has called on students in the state to be focused, determined, committed, and prayerful, to overcome their challenges in life.

She stated this on Friday an extraordinary meeting of the State Executive Council with her cabinet members at the State House in Ikeja.

Ajala, a student of Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos Island, was made a one-day governor of the state after she won the 2018 New Era Spelling Bee Competition which was participated by students of various schools in Lagos.

Members of her cabinet were Grace Ikhariale of TinCan Island Senior High School, Tolu (Deputy Governor), Oluwatosin Akinbodewa of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School, Badagry (Speaker), Eunice Adedotun of Agbede Senior School, Ikorodu (Commissioner for Education), and Ekene Ezeunala of Meiran Community High School (Chairman, House Committee on Education).

Ajala appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide more infrastructure in schools that produced winners of the competition.

She added that her parents, who she commended for bringing her up properly, should also be rewarded by the state government.

The one-day governor thanked the present administration for the honour bestowed on the winners of the competition and commended the governor’s efforts in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who applauded Ajala for demonstrating confidence, knowledge, eloquence and pride, urged her and others to be steadfast and not to allow the little feats they got to get to their heads.

He promised to fulfil the requests made by the one-day governor, including the rewards for teachers, principals and infrastructural improvement in schools.

The governor stated that his administration remained committed to quality education in the state, saying education would continue to be a major stake in the THEMES agenda of the government to improve the learning outcome of students in public schools.

He said his government would continue to boost the ambience of learning in public schools to bring out the best in students across the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the Ministry of Education, as well the Office of Education Quality Assurance in the ministry for their efforts and tenacity in improving education sector.

He asked students in various schools in the state not to relent on their oars to be the best and be committed to reaching their goals in life.