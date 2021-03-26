Advertisement

Two Dead As 70 Students Contract Gastroenteritis In Sokoto School

Abdulsamad Teri  
Updated March 26, 2021
Sokoto State is one of the 36 States of Nigeria, located in the extreme northwest of the country on the national border with the Republic of the Niger.
Sokoto State is one of the 36 States of Nigeria, located in the extreme northwest of the country on the national border with the Republic of the Niger.

 

Two students of Government Girls College Sokoto have so far lost their lives following the outbreak of Gastroenteritis at the school.

Gastroenteritis, also known as infectious diarrhea and gastro, is inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract—the stomach and intestine.

Sokoto State Commissioner for Science and Technology Kulu Haruna confirmed the outbreak of the disease in a press release to newsmen in Sokoto.

According to her, 70 students were affected by the disease and 50 of them have been discharged with only 20 students still in admission.

READ ALSO: Court Fines Ethiopian Airlines N7m For Cancelling Flights Without Notice

She said the state government has been working together with the Ministry of Health to bring the spread of the infection under control.

The commissioner dismissed the rumour of contaminated water through borehole, maintaining that the state government does not joke with the safety of citizens residing in the state.

Meanwhile, the management of the school have announced a two weeks break for the students to allow for proper investigation and as a possible solution to the outbreak.



More on Local

Court Fines Ethiopian Airlines N7m For Cancelling Flights Without Notice

UN Announces Winners Of 2020 SDG Action Awards

One-Day Lagos Governor Asks Students To Look Beyond Challenges, Stay Focused

Military Seeks To End Inter-Agency Rivalry As JTF Commanders Report Directly To CDS

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV