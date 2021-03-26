We Can’t Have A President Just Sitting, Blaming Everybody For Woes Of Nigeria – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum says President Muhammadu Buhari must do more to secure the lives and property of citizens, other than continue blaming everyone else for the woes befalling Nigeria.

Spokesman to the Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said it is clear that the government is not doing enough and that is why the results have been felt negatively across the nation.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed stated this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He asserted that it does not appear that the administration recognizes the magnitude of the problem faced by the country, adding, however, that even if in all fairness they do understand the enormity, then their response has been unsatisfactory and inadequate.

READ ALSO: Buhari Passionate About Nigeria’s Unity, Says Presidency

“This is a country that is facing unprecedented levels of insecurity from all angles and we don’t see any sign that they are doing anything different from what they have done in the last 3, 4, or 5 years, you cannot keep doing the same thing and expect to get different results,” Dr. Baba-Ahmed stated.

While noting that the military is under immense pressure in the northeast, the NEF spokesman said the truth remains that Nigeria is currently not winning the war against the insurgents and the bandits.

The former permanent secretary to the Federal Government said kidnapping and banditry have become big industries in Nigeria and the presidency has run out of ideas.

He emphasized that Nigerians don’t want to hear excuses, adding that the people want insecurity addressed outrightly.