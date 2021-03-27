Presidency: Any Serious-Minded Politician Will Take The Shot – Fayemi

Among those who have enjoyed the support of their people to contest for the highest office in the land is the Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, is serving his second tenure as governor and his term will expire next year.

Although he has yet to declare if he is willing to run for president, the governor believes it is the dream of every politician to hold such an office.

He stated this when he featured as a guest on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Hard Copy, answering questions related to politics, national security, and other important issues.

“I get asked this question all the time; I don’t know anyone, any serious-minded politician who will have the opportunity to govern a country with the blessings that we have, in spite of the challenges, that will not give it a shot,” Fayemi said.

– The Future Will Take Care Of Itself –

Amid the various conversations on the mode of selection by political parties to pick candidates to vie for the presidency, some prominent politicians have been endorsed to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after the completion of his tenure.

Recently, members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, as well as some traditional rulers in the state, endorsed the governor to be president.

Others who have enjoyed such support from various groups included the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Despite the endorsement by the people in his state, Fayemi insisted that the focus for him at the moment was to serve the people of Ekiti.

“I am considering finishing well in Ekiti in 2022; I have a job. Frankly, I am eternally grateful to Ekiti people for giving me the opportunity to govern the state twice and I still have a lot to deliver on that agenda.

“So, the future will take care of itself. I have no means of knowing what is going to happen but for me, the certainty is that I am the Governor of Ekiti State and that term expires in October 2022. That is the job I have for now,” the governor said.