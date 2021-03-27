State Assembly Speakers Call For Community Policing

Speakers of State Assemblies across the nation on Saturday asked the Federal Government to consider restructuring the country’s security architecture.

The lawmakers made the request at the end of a general meeting of the conference of speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria held at the Hazibal event centre in Bauchi city.

Policing is federally controlled in Nigeria but amid growing insecurity, several voices have called for a review of the current arrangement.

“The Conference decries the spate of insecurity in the country,” a communique released at the end of the meeting said.

“And while commending the Federal Government on its efforts at fighting the insecurity in the country, the Conference calls on the Federal Government to tinker with the security architecture in the country to reflect the demographic reality of our country.

“In other words, the Conference advocates for Community Policing as a way out of the problems.”

Read the full communique below: