35-Year-Old Lady Arrested For Killing Her One Month Old Baby

A 35-year-old woman, Sukurat Olajoke, mother of six and a resident of Agboole Alakoye in Igbo Ora in Oyo state has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for killing her own one-month-old baby, and dumped the corpse in Ogun river, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the police public relations officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested when policemen attached to Enugada divisional headquarters Abeokuta who are on routine patrol with the Divisional police officer SP Baba Hamzat

“They saw the woman throwing something suspicious into the river, the suspicious behavior of the woman, after throwing the object into the river attracted the policemen who quickly apprehended her for questioning,” he said

Police said that the suspect who lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo ora in Oyo state during the course of interrogation confessed that what she threw into the river was the corpse of her one-month-old baby, whom she killed out of frustration.

READ ALSO: Abductors Of Eight RCCG Members Demand ₦50m Ransom – Spokesman

“She confessed further that, the person who is responsible for the pregnancy of the baby, rejected her and the baby, and since she has no means of taking care of the child, she decided to kill and throw her into the river.”

The command’s police public relations officer said that preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect had given birth to six other children for three different men, before another pregnancy for one man simply identified as Hakeem who refused to accept the paternity of the child.

“The DPO later engaged the service of local divers, who helped in recovering the corpse of the child, and it has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary,” he stated

The commissioner of police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.