Abducted Rivers Monarch Regains Freedom One Month After

A first-class traditional ruler in Rivers State, King Aaron Ikuru who was kidnapped over a month ago has regained his freedom.

Ikuru, the traditional ruler of Ikuru town in Andoni Local Government Area was kidnapped from his palace on February 21, the same day a senior lecturer in the department of linguistics and communications studies at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Jones Ayuwo was abducted by gunmen on his way back from a function in the same local government area.

While Dr. Ayuwo was released two weeks ago, the traditional ruler was only released last night.

The monarch’s spokesperson, Maurice Ikuru confirmed the release to Channels Television on Sunday via a telephone conversation.

According to Ikuru, the monarch was released unconditionally.

But when contacted via the phone, the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, did not pick up his call, neither did he reply text message sent to confirm the release.