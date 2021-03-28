Advertisement

Buhari Never Promised To Make One Naira Equal One Dollar – Presidency

Channels Television  
Updated March 28, 2021

 

The Presidency has said that there was not a time when the current administration promised to make one naira become equivalent to one dollar. 

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the claims suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari made such a promise, are false.

“It does not exist, it is fake, it is false, it is apocryphal, it doesn’t exist” Mr. Adesina stated while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Adesina said the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked the claim severally and challenged anyone with clips and publications to make them available.

More details shortly.



