Buhari Never Promised To Make One Naira Equal One Dollar – Presidency

The Presidency has said that there was not a time when the current administration promised to make one naira become equivalent to one dollar.

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said the claims suggesting that President Muhammadu Buhari made such a promise, are false.

“It does not exist, it is fake, it is false, it is apocryphal, it doesn’t exist” Mr. Adesina stated while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Adesina said the minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked the claim severally and challenged anyone with clips and publications to make them available.

READ ALSO: Inflation And Unemployment: It’s Not Enough To Focus On Negatives – Adesina

Let us cut some slack, give Nigeria some credit. We are making progress. It may be slow, slower than we want, but things are looking up. – Femi Adesina, Media Adviser to the President.#SundayPolitics pic.twitter.com/54heOlrmHT — Channels Television (@channelstv) March 28, 2021

More details shortly.