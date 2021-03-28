COVID-19: Over 65,000 Persons Vaccinated So Far In Kaduna – Health Commissioner

The Kaduna State government says it has vaccinated a total of 65 983 people against COVID-19 as of March 27, 2021.

The number according to the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Baloni is out of the 180,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine it received from the federal government.

Dr. Amina Baloni said in a statement to mark one of the COVID-19 index cases that the figure was collected after the state launched its vaccination campaign on March 10th, 2021, which started with strategic leaders and frontline health workers.

READ ALSO: EU Backs Pfizer Storage At Regular Freezer Temperature

She also disclosed that the state has strengthened the capacity of its health system to help prevent, detect and manage diseases, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and now has five testing Laboratories in public health facilities.

The statement also that as of last Saturday, ‘’8,902 residents of Kaduna State have been infected with Covid-19, with 65 fatalities, while 8,762 successfully treated and discharged and 62 patients are still on admission.

Dr. Baloni explains that the Kaduna state government has invested in its entire health infrastructure, adding that ‘’treatment and isolation centers have increased from one to six across the state.’’

Giving a breakdown, she said that Kaduna and Zaria towns have two centres each while Kafanchan and Birnin Gwari towns have a centre each.

According to the commissioner, the newly built 136-bed treatment facility in Mando is the centerpiece of this enhanced resilience to contain the spread of the disease and manage patients.

She counsels that ‘’vaccines hold the real promise of protecting people from the virus. But the arrival of vaccines does not mean the departure of Covid-19. People must continue to observe preventive measures like mask-wearing and physical distancing until enough persons within the population have been vaccinated to trigger herd immunity.’’

‘’We pay tribute to the sacrifices health workers and citizens have made through the months of fighting this disease. Let us make permanent features of our lives the lessons we have lent about personal hygiene throughout this emergency because prevention is the best cure for all diseases,’’ she adds.