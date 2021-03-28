NPFL 21: Kwara Utd Earn Late Victory In Katsina, Nasarawa Utd Thrash Abia Warriors

Michael Ohanu scored a late goal in the closing minutes of the match to give Kwara United an important 1-2 victory over Katsina United on matchday 18 in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The win also ensure the Harmony Boys maintain leadership of the league. Afeez Nasiru shot the visitors ahead in the 6th minute to give them a sweet start to the encounter. Just before the break, Joseph Atule scored to put the hosts back into the contest.

This is the second time, Coach Abdullahi Biffo’s team will secure maximum points on the road and continue to pass a strong message that they can compete for the league title.

In Lafia, it was goals galore. Nasarawa United player, Silas Nwankwo became the second player to score a hat-trick this season in the League.

Nwankwo was prolific as the Solid Miners spanked the Warriors 5-3 in Lafia to get their season back on track after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Rangers on matchday 17. Fatail Abdullahi opening scoring for the visitors, Ikenna Offor equalised for the hosts and opened the floodgates of goals.

Nwankwo scored the second goal for coach Bala Nikyu’s team but Godwin Obaje produced an instant response to level up for the Warriors. Nwankwo scored his brace in the 47th minute while Chinedu Ohanachom doubled the lead moments later. Abdullahi pulled one back from the spot but Nwankwo’s got his hat-trick in the 79th minute to seal a fine performance for the Solid Miners. The win takes them into the top four with 30 points.

In Uyo, it was a one-sided affair as Akwa United thrashed Lobi Stars 3-0 to take their unbeaten run to seven matches. The last time the Promise Keepers lost a league match was on matchday 10, a 2-1 defeat to Nasarawa United in Lafia.

Ikechukwu Nwani scored his second goal of the season to give the hosts the lead while Mfon Udoh’s brace all in the first half sealed victory for Coach Kennedy Boboye’s team who are enjoying good form. They are now third on the log with a game to play.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Kano Pillars had to dig deep to beat Heartland 2-0. Ebuka David converted a goal in the 90th minute to make it 3 wins in 3 matches for Sai Masu Gida since the departure of Coach Lionel Soccioa.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United beat Sunshine Stars by a single goal scored by Godwin Aguda in first half. Defeat for Sunshine Stars means they have gone 11 matches without a win and dropped to the relegation zone.

In Ozoro, Warri Wolves produced a class act to beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1. Uche Ihuarulam, Jackson Eru and Emeka Uzor. Christian Molokwu scored the consolatory goal for the visitors.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United beat Rangers 2-1. Daniel Itodo scored the winner for coach Abdul Maikaba’s team after goals from Oche Ochowechi and Godspower Aniefiok ensured the score stayed 1-1 at half-time.

The game between Adamawa United and Wikki Tourists ended in a goalless draw.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Matchday 18 Results (Sunday)

Katsina Utd 1 Kwara United 2

Nasarawa Utd 5 Abia Warriors 3

Akwa Utd 3 Lobi Stars 0

Warri Wolves 3 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1

Plateau Utd 2 Rangers Int’l 1

Rivers Utd 1 Sunshine Stars 0

Adamawa United 0 Wikki Tourists 0